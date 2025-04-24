Google Photos now lets you quickly enhance or crop images before sharing

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google started testing a new Quick Edit sharing feature in Google Photos last year.

It gives you options to quickly enhance or crop an image when you hit the Share button.

The feature appears to be rolling out widely and is enabled by default, but Google has added an option to let users turn it off.

Google Photos started testing a new Quick edit sharing feature late last year, allowing users to quickly enhance or crop an image after hitting the Share button. In a subsequent teardown of the app, we also discovered that Google planned on adding an option to disable this feature and spotted a quality-of-life improvement for its crop tool. The Quick Edit feature is now rolling out widely, complete with the disable option and cropping enhancement.

Google appears to have enabled the Quick edit feature via a server-side update, as it’s available on several of our devices running an older build of Google Photos (version 7.24). As shown previously, the Quick edit page appears when you share a single image. It features a preview with an integrated crop tool, a button to enhance the image underneath the preview, and a Share button in the bottom right corner.

The Quick edit page is enabled by default and should pop up automatically when you hit the Share button, provided the feature has reached your device. However, do note that it won’t appear when you’re sharing multiple images. If you don’t like the feature and would prefer it didn’t pop up every time you try to share a photo, you can tap the settings cog in the top-right corner of the Quick edit interface and turn it off.

