Google Photos may speed up image sharing by letting you disable Quick Edit (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Photos recently started testing a new Quick Edit feature that lets users edit images before sharing.

The feature brings up an edit screen when you share a single image, which presents options to crop and enhance the image before hitting send.

Google now seems to be prepping an option to let users disable the Quick Edit feature.

Although it’s only been a few weeks since Google Photos started testing its new Quick Edit sharing feature, Google already seems to be readying an option to let users disable it. The company also appears to be tweaking the way Quick Edit’s crop option works in an attempt to streamline the image-sharing process.

For the unaware, Google Photos’ new Quick Edit feature opens a new edit page when you tap the share button on an image. It gives users access to a few editing tools, allowing them to quickly crop or enhance the image before hitting send.

While a handy addition for some, the Quick Edit screen adds an extra step to the image-sharing process and might annoy those who rarely edit images before sharing. For such users, Google seems to be prepping an option to disable the feature.

We’ve spotted the upcoming option in the latest Google Photos release (version 7.14.0.718134140). As you can see in the following screenshot, it appears as a pill-shaped button in the top-right corner of the Quick Edit screen, allowing users to disable the feature.

Google also seems to be changing how Quick Edit’s crop functionality works. Currently, the Quick Edit screen has a crop button in the bottom toolbar that redirects you to Google Photos’ tools section to crop the selected image. As shown in the screenshot below, Google could soon remove this button and integrate the crop functionality into the Quick Edit screen.

These changes are not live in the latest Google Photos build but could reach users with a future release. We’ll update this post when these Quick Edit changes start rolling out widely.

