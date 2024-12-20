Google Photos is getting ready to roll out its new ‘Quick Edit’ sharing feature

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new Quick Edit page in the Google Photos app that appears when you tap the share button on an image.

The Quick Edit page has buttons to enhance the photo or crop it before sharing.

The page only appears when you share a single image, though, and it hasn’t widely rolled out yet.

If you want to make your photos look even better before sharing them with your friends or family members, then you can touch them up using one of the many great photo editor apps for Android. Editing photos manually can be a bit of a hassle, though, especially if you aren’t familiar with all the various knobs that are available. That’s why Google Photos offers a variety of one-click photo enhancement tools, and to make it even easier to enhance a photo before sharing it, the app will soon add a “Quick Edit” screen.

Earlier this week, I received a tip from a user named Alex who said that they noticed a new sharing screen in the Google Photos app for Android. The new screen is named “Quick Edit,” and he said it appears for him when he hits the share button on a single photo. If he selects multiple photos before hitting the share button, though, the normal share sheet is shown instead of the new “Quick Edit” screen.

The “Quick Edit” screen quite simply makes it easier to enhance or crop a single photo before sharing. It has an “Enhanced” button which seems to apply the same “Enhance” effect that’s available when you tap the “Edit” button on a photo. It also has a crop button that brings up the same UI for cropping that appears in the regular editor.

After you’re done enhancing or cropping a photo, you can share it by tapping the Share button in the bottom right, which opens up the familiar system share sheet. Here’s a screen recording from our tipster that demonstrates this new “Quick Edit” screen in action:

Our tipster spotted this new “Quick Edit” page on his Pixel 6 Pro running version 7.10.0 of the Google Photos app for Android. We haven’t received any other reports of this feature rolling out yet, but this is far from the first time we’ve heard of it. In fact, Android Authority has previously posted similar findings several times.

In August, we managed to surface an “Enhance Photo” option from Google Photos in the system share sheet. Nearly two months later, we shared evidence that suggested there would be two additional filters on top of the existing “Enhance” option, though that was later consolidated down to a single “Enhance” toggle. The UI for the feature as seen in the assets shared by our tipster don’t quite match the UI shown off in our previous teardowns, though, which suggests that Google is still iterating on its UI.

Regardless, it’s clear that Google wants to make it easier for you to enhance your photos before sharing. We don’t know if the UI seen in the assets our tipster shared with us are final, but since it’s now being tested in the wild, we might not have to wait much longer to find out. Perhaps not coincidentally, our tipster also noticed that they have the new floating toolbar for albums feature that we spotted a few months ago.

If you see either the new “Quick Edit” screen or the floating toolbar for albums in the Google Photos app for Android, let us know in the comments below!

