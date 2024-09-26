Google Photos is making it easier to share and edit albums (APK teardown)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is testing a new floating toolbar for albums.

The new toolbar brings the Share and Add photos buttons closer to the bottom of the screen for better one-handed usability.

It also includes a new Edit button that lets you reorganize photos in the album, remove photos, add a description, and change the album name.

Google Photos is testing a new floating toolbar for albums to improve one-handed usability. It brings the Share and Add photos buttons closer to the bottom of the screen and includes a new button to help you organize the photos in your albums.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

The Share and Add photos buttons appear underneath the cover photo in the current Google Photos release. The buttons move to the top of the screen as you scroll through the album, making them difficult to access with your thumb if you use your phone one-handed. The new floating toolbar spotted in Google Photos version 7.1 addresses this issue.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the toolbar appears close to the bottom of the screen. It disappears when you browse the album, but you can quickly bring it back by scrolling up. The toolbar stays in the same location, making the Share and Add photos buttons easier to access.

The toolbar also includes a new Edit button that lets you reorganize the order in which photos appear in the album, remove photos, change the album name, and add a description. Previously, some of these features were hidden within the Edit option in the context menu. The new implementation makes them much easier to access.

The new floating toolbar for albums is not live in the current version of Google Photos. However, it seems ready for rollout and could arrive with a future update.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments