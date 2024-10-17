Google Photos' upcoming Enhance Photo sharing option gets even better before launch (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos could soon get a new sharing option that will let users enhance photos right from the share menu.

We first spotted the in-development feature earlier this year, but it had only one filter at the time.

Google has now added two new filters to the feature and made some changes to its UI.

Google is working on a new feature for its gallery app that will let you quickly enhance photos before sharing them with friends. We first spotted the feature in a teardown of the Google Photos app earlier this year and enabled it ahead of the rollout to give you an early look. Although Google still hasn’t released the feature to users, we’ve now spotted evidence suggesting it may give users access to additional filters.

In case you missed our previous coverage, the upcoming “Enhance Photo” button will appear within the share menu alongside the Create Link, Send in Photos, Add to Album, and Create Album options. In the previous release, the option opened a preview of the enhanced photo with Cancel and Share buttons. You could also press and hold on the preview to see the original photo. Google has updated this UI in the latest build of Google Photos and added two new filters.

As you can see in the attached video, the preview window now has a carousel with three filters: Enhance, Warm, and Cool. You can scroll through the carousel to pick the filter you want to use and tap and hold on the preview to see the original image. In addition, Google has added pill-shaped backgrounds to the Cancel and Share buttons.

Unless Google plans to add more filters or make further changes to the interface, the Enhance Photo sharing option could soon roll out to users. We’ll update this post as soon as it goes live.

