Google Photos could make photo enhancements less of a pain

TL;DR Google Photos could let you auto-enhance images via the sharing menu.

This would be a more intuitive way to enhance pictures you want to share with contacts.

This functionality isn’t available when sharing multiple images in one go, though.

Google Photos has a varied suite of editing tools, but the auto-enhance feature is a good option if you can’t be bothered to make manual adjustments. It now looks like Google could make this feature more accessible when sharing images.

An Android Authority teardown of the Google Photos app (version 6.93) has revealed that Google could offer an “Enhance Photo” option when sharing an image. The option shows up in the sharing menu after tapping the share icon.

Google Photos will show a “before” and “after” comparison once you tap the “Enhance Photo” button to give you a better idea of what’s changed. Unfortunately, we were greeted with blank images in our comparison (see second image above).

It’s also worth noting that the “Enhance Photo” option only appears when sharing a single photo. So, you’re out of luck if you want to auto-enhance a batch of shared images. Nevertheless, this still seems more intuitive than tapping Edit > Enhance, and then tapping the share icon.

This also comes after we uncovered evidence that Google Photos could get a “Show More” option so users can see more of a specific face in Memories. There’s no word on when we’ll see either feature rolling out to users just yet.

