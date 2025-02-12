Google Photos wants to replace prints lost in the LA fires, free of charge

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos lets you order physical copies of your pictures as prints or bound books.

Last month, wildfires destroyed tens of thousands of homes across Southern California.

Google Photos is now offering to replace any of those physical prints lost in the fires, free of charge.

Last month, Los Angelenos found themselves confronting tragedy, as uncontrolled wildfires wreaked havoc upon people and property alike. Good Samairtans everywhere quickly offered their support, and that included lots of help from the tech industry, whether in the form of fire-tracking apps or carriers working to keep people connected in this time of need. While those blazes have since been extinguished, the damage they imparted isn’t going away easily, and recovery is going to be a long and expensive process for everyone affected. Today, we’re learning about one small way Google wants to help.

When you’re abandoning your home to the threat of a raging fire, you’re grabbing the essentials you absolutely need to take with you, and that often means having to leave behind possessions of a more sentimental nature. Even if we can survive without them, though, their loss still really stings.

Google Photos makes it so easy to access our pictures across all our devices that sometimes we’re content to just leave them in digital form like that. But for those who prefer a more physical keepsake, Google Photos offers its own printing service, making it easy to order high-quality copies of photos shot with your favorite smartphone camera. Beyond just individual prints, you can also get photos on canvas and even bound books of your pics.

The Google Photos team now shares that it wants to replace any of those prints you’ve ordered from it that might have been lost in the LA fires. If that includes you, Google asks that you get in touch via its order troubleshooting page.

This may only be one small step towards getting your life looking like something approaching normal again, but it’s still one we love to see from Google.

