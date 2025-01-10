Starlink enables satellite-texting in Los Angeles with T-Mobile, offers free terminals and service

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile users in LA can now use satellite SMS to text their loved ones, call 911, and receive emergency alerts, thanks to SpaceX’s Starlink.

SpaceX is also offering one month of free Starlink service to the LA region affected by the wildfire.

Free Starlink internet terminals are also being provided to agencies, organizations, and shelters in the affected region.

Since Tuesday, the Los Angeles area in California has been ravaged by deadly wildfires. Powerful Santa Ana winds led to multiple deadly fires, including the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, and Sunset. Apps like Watch Duty are helping keep residents up to date on real-time news on the wildfire, and several companies have stepped up to provide relief. SpaceX is helping with the LA Wildlife Crisis by enabling SMS through Direct-to-Cell satellites for T-Mobile users and providing free Starlink terminals and service to affected users.

SpaceX, the company that owns Starlink, announced that Starlink and T-Mobile have enabled basic texting (SMS) through Direct-to-Cell satellites (also known as Satellite SMS) in the Los Angeles area. This will allow T-Mobile users to text 911, receive emergency alerts, and text their loved ones, even if they do not have cellular service.

Earlier in the week, SpaceX owner Elon Musk announced that the company will provide free Starlink terminals to affected areas in Los Angeles.

Starlink has further mentioned that in addition to providing free kits to agencies, organizations, and shelters, it is also providing one month of free service (i.e., up to February 10, 2025) for those impacted by the Los Angeles area wildfires or looking to support response and recovery efforts in affected areas.

New customers can get free service when they select the “Disaster Relief” service plan during purchase and activation. This service option will be displayed only in service areas impacted by the LA wildfires.

For existing customers, Starlink is proactively providing a one-month service credit to all current customers in the affected region, as showcased in the map above. You can see the service credit on your account under the billing tab. If you are currently canceled or paused, Starlink has applied a credit for the amount of your previous service plan, enabling you to reactivate and utilize the service credit during this period. If the wildfires have impacted your Starlink kit, you can contact support to request a free replacement.

