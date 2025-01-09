This free app lets you track the Los Angeles wildfires with real-time updates

TL;DR Watch Duty is a free app that tracks wildfires in real-time. It provides live maps, evacuation warnings, and shelter locations.

It is available for iPhone, Android, and as a web app.

The app is powered by volunteers, including firefighters and first responders.

Southern California has been dealing with deadly wildfires since Tuesday, with several thousand acres burning in the Los Angeles area. Powerful windstorms have sparked multiple fires, including the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, and Sunset. Given the sheer scale and intensity of destruction, it can be hard to track the fires, especially if you can possibly be affected. If you’re looking for a solution to track the wildfires around you with a live map, check out Watch Duty on your iPhone, Android, or through the web app that can be opened in a browser.

As highlighted by The Verge, Watch Duty is a non-profit-run app that tracks wildfires in 22 states across the US. It provides a live map of currently burning fires, evacuation warnings, wind direction and air quality, photo and video updates for wildfires, and even prescribed burns. There is also information on evacuation routes, shelter locations, and firefighting efforts.

The app has a monetization element in the form of a premium subscription, but the core features are available entirely for free without advertising. The app also claims that it does not collect or sell user data.

The app is powered by around 200 volunteers, including active and retired firefighters, dispatchers, and first responders. In the current wildfire crisis, its community-based network allows it to provide more real-time information than other fire-tracking services that rely solely on government alerts.

If you are impacted by the LA wildfire crisis, we recommend installing Watch Duty.

