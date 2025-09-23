This Google Photos editing tool was a Pixel 10 exclusive, but now you can try it

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Conversational editing in Google Photos is rolling out to all eligible Android users in the US.

To be eligible, you need to be 18 or older, have a Google account set to English, have Face Groups turned on, and location estimates needs to be enabled.

The feature was initially rolled out for the Pixel 10 series.

Google Photos rolled out the new Ask Photos feature with the launch of the Pixel 10. If you’ve been waiting for this feature to trickle down to your device, you can stop twiddling your thumbs. The feature is now starting to roll out to all eligible Android users.

Today, Google announced that conversational editing in the Photos app is now available to more users. To use the feature, you’ll need to be an eligible Android owner. This includes being 18 or over, living in the US, having a Google account set to English, having Face Groups turned on, and having location estimates enabled.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Ask Photos, it’s a feature that aims to make editing photos easier. By tapping “Help me edit,” you can verbally describe what changes you want to make to an image, and the app — with help from Gemini — will take care of those edits for you. Additionally, the tool provides suggestions if you don’t know where to start. There’s also an option to say “make it better,” which allows the AI to take over and make tweaks that might improve the image.

Senior writer Ryan Haines walked away impressed by Ask Photos when he put it through its paces. Although the tool isn’t perfect, Haines found that the AI-powered editor delivered mostly on expectations.

