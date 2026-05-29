Google Photos could soon give you more tools to make your Memories shine

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing new features in the Photos app to let you edit videos made from Memories.

The process involves using the same video editor as the existing Highlight video feature.

Additionally, the Highlight video feature itself may be getting two new features to accommodate images better.

Memories in Google Photos are the closest thing to a time machine. The Photos app curates images from your library, not just combining them by date, but also by common scenes, people, or specific landscapes. And what good is it if you can’t cherish it with those featured in the videos? Which is exactly why Google also lets you share memories as a collage or a video slideshow.

The feature has been fairly basic in its utility, which is why Google is now testing some advanced additions.

Earlier this year, Google started rolling out a new look for Memories in Google Photos with custom cutouts or stencils on top of the thumbnail. Now, it appears to be testing a new option to edit Memories before sharing them as videos. Although you can currently edit memories, you can only select or deselect specific photos or choose whether to share the video with or without the automatically selected audio.

However, Google may soon offer more elaborate controls for the job. We’ve discovered new tricks being tested in version 7.78.0.920664585 of the Google Photos app. While the feature is hidden from users, we were able to activate it by tweaking the app.

The new editing workflow now relies on the same video editor as the Highlight video feature in Google Photos. With this, you’ll get more control over aspects, such as the audio, any text overlay, how long you want a specific image to appear in the video, etc.

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Along with changes to memories, Google is also experimenting with two new features within Highlight video. The first is the ability to apply a custom filter to each photo in the Highlight video, adding more visual variety to your videos.

The second is the ability to stretch photos to fill the entire 9:16 canvas. Users will have the option to choose whether they want the image to “Fit” or “Fill” the screen using dedicated buttons.

Along with these features, Google is also testing a new hub to store all your creations in the Photos app, including collages, remixed images, animations, and cinematic photos into a single spot. As is typical with APK teardowns, it’s possible some of these features may change before making their way to users widely, and we’ll ensure to inform you if that happens.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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