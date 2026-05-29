Google Photos could finally be giving its automated edits a proper home

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos could add a “New for you” section in the Create tab to showcase AI-generated collages, remixed images, animations, and cinematic photos.

The feature doesn’t introduce new creations but gives existing AI-generated content a dedicated home outside the Memories carousel.

The app might also introduce 11 new video filters, including Aura, Linen, Amber, Glow, Pacific, and Silver, to both the video editor and Highlight videos.

Google Photos may be quietly giving the Create tab a bigger job to do, leaning more heavily on AI-generated edits and personalized content.

According to details we’ve spotted in a recent update, it looks like Google is adding a ‘New for you’ section within the Create tab. The feature will automatically highlight things like collages, remixed images, animations, and cinematic photos in a dedicated space.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Google Photos already makes these sorts of edits with the Memories carousel. The only difference now is in organization. It seems Google is aggregating those AI-powered creations into the Create tab to make them easier to find without endless swiping through Memories.

The move also has stricter controls. It looks like Google is merging preference settings between Memories and the Create tab, so if you turn off automatically generated creations in one place, it will carry over everywhere else. That should make the experience less cluttered for those who don’t want to see AI-generated edits popping up in their gallery constantly.

It also looks like Google is working on a new set of video editor filters, which are also appearing in Highlight video tools. The new filters are Aura, Linen, Amber, Thrift, Glow, Candy, Pacific, Reel, Petal, Warm, and Silver.

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The name alone suggests that Google is trying to make the editing experience more social-media-friendly, likely for those who want to make quick aesthetic tweaks without having to open a dedicated editing app.

This has been a growing theme around Google Photos lately. Once a cloud backup service, Google has slowly evolved the app into a light creative platform filled with AI-powered editing tools, automatic improvements, and clever organization features.

If these features are widely adopted, the Create tab could finally be more than a seldom-used menu buried inside Google Photos. It could become the app’s central home for quick AI-generated content and fast video edits.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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