Does your Google Photos app look different today? Here's what's changed

TL;DR Google Photos is rolling out a refreshed Memories carousel with bright colors and more playful card designs.

“X years ago” memories now use number-shaped cutouts, while other memories get abstract shapes.

The update appears to be a visual refresh only and looks to be rolling out widely.

Google Photos is giving its Memories carousel a bit of a glow-up, and it already seems to be rolling out widely. If you open the app right now, the cards at the top of your feed may look noticeably different, with bright colors and some playful shapes to catch the eye.

The biggest change shows up in “X years ago” memories. Instead of the usual rounded card, the photo is now cut into the shape of the number itself, sitting on a bold, colored background. Other Memories, like on this day or another photo category, get their own abstract cut-out shapes, with background colors that vary from card to card. It’s still the same Memories feature underneath, but it’s a lot harder to miss as you scroll.

We’ve seen this type of tinkering before. Last year, we spotted Google experimenting with adding more color and shape to the Memories carousel, though all the designs used the same cutout shape for the image preview. What’s rolling out now feels like the next step, taking that splash of color and pairing it with more expressive layouts.

There’s no big announcement attached to the change, and Google doesn’t seem to be tweaking how Memories works beyond the visuals. If your app still looks the same, it’s probably just rolling out gradually. Several of us here already have it on various devices in different countries, so you probably won’t have to wait long.

