Google Photos rolls out tools to turn your photos into anime, comics, and more

TL;DR Google Photos is getting a Veo 2-powered feature to turn photos into videos.

Users will also be able to turn photos into illustrations.

The app is adding a new “Create” tab to put all of these tools in one place.

The photo-to-video tool is also rolling out to YouTube Shorts.

Google Photos isn’t just a place where you can store your photos. It also contains various tools to alter your images however you want. Adding on to the tools you already have, the app is getting two new ones that are powered by AI. And to make these tools easier to find, a new tab is also rolling out.

Starting today, Google is rolling out a Veo 2-powered photo-to-video feature in the Photos app. Available to Android and iOS users in the US, this tool will transform static photos into six-second video clips. As the company explains, this feature is similar to the photo-to-video functionality that recently rolled out to Gemini. You’ll be able to create a short clip by selecting a photo and choosing one of two prompts: “Subtle movements” or “I’m feeling lucky.”

The other new feature is called Remix, which allows you to turn a photo into an illustration. This tool will offer a variety of styles to choose from, like anime, comics, sketches, or 3D animation. Google says that this capability will start rolling out in the US in the next few weeks.

As mentioned earlier, Google is making it easier to find these tools and discover others. It’s doing so by putting all of the tools under one tab called “Create.” The Create tab will appear in the bottom bar between Collections and Search. However, this tab won’t come to the app until August.

Google adds that all images and videos created by its AI in the Photos app will have an invisible SynthID digital watermark. This generated content will have visible watermarks as well.

The Photos app isn’t getting all of the attention today, however. YouTube announced that Shorts is also getting the photo-to-video function over the next week. This will initially be available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The company plans to expand more regions later in the year. However, the new AI playground feature — a place where you’ll find Google’s latest AI creation tools, a gallery of examples, and pre-filled prompts — is available on YouTube starting today.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.