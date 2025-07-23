This powerful Google Photos tool is finally arriving for older Pixels

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Reimagine in Magic Editor

Reports from Reddit and Telegram show it working on Pixel 6 and Pixel 8 devices.

Access appears limited for now, so not everyone on the same version will see it.

Last September, we spotted early evidence that the Google Photos Reimagine feature, previously exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, might be coming to older Pixels. It took longer than we expected, but it finally looks like it may now be happening.

A user on the Android beta subreddit shared screenshots showing the new Google Photos editor and access to Reimagine on their Pixel 6 running Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3. Another report in the Gapps Leaks Telegram group shows the feature appearing on a Pixel 8 as well. These examples suggest Google is slowly enabling the Magic Editor upgrade across the Pixel 6, 7, and 8 series, as our teardown hinted it would.

Reimagine being applied on Pixel 6. Tornados added to the sky using the tool. A Telegram user reports reimagine on the Pixel 8.

That doesn’t mean everyone on the latest app and OS builds will see it. Multiple users running the same Photos version (7.37.0.782944147) report still having the old UI or being unable to use Reimagine. As the Reddit thread points out, this suggests a classic server-side rollout, meaning Google is toggling access remotely rather than tying it to app updates or Android versions.

Reimagine is part of Google’s generative AI push within Magic Editor. It allows users to make dramatic edits, like those seen in the tornado sky above, simply by describing what they want to see. While the Pixel 9 series launched with the feature last year, the code for Reimagine and its sibling feature Auto Frame was what we found in builds for earlier Pixel models, suggesting broader support was planned.

For now, availability seems sporadic and possibly limited to users in Google’s test group. But if you’re running a supported Pixel and the latest Photos beta, it’s worth checking to see if you’ve made the cut.

