Google Photos finally lets you turn off its most annoying visual effect

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos now includes a toggle to turn off its shimmer animation for users who prefer a cleaner, static gallery.

The new option is rolling out with Google Photos version 7.85, giving users more control over the app’s interface.

Google has also introduced a new AI camera shortcut that lets you capture photos instantly for AI-powered edits.

If you’ve ever opened Google Photos and been distracted by that shimmering effect across your photos, there’s finally some good news. Google has added a way to switch it off, giving users a little more control over how the app looks and feels.

This change doesn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Android Authority reported last month that Google was working on a toggle for the effect, so its arrival isn’t much of a surprise. Still, it’s a welcome one for anyone who’s found the effect more annoying than eye-catching.

The shimmer effect is meant to make your photo feel a little more dynamic and it lets you create stickers, but not everyone enjoys it. If you spend a lot of time scrolling through old memories or looking for a specific picture, the constant animation can feel more distracting than helpful. Some people, including me, prefer a cleaner, more static interface, and now Google is finally giving them that choice.

The option is still turned on by default, so you’ll need to turn it off yourself. Follow these steps to know how: Open the Google Photos app on your Android phone. Tap your profile picture icon in the top-right corner. Head to Photos settings. Open Preferences. Tap Photos view in the Preferences section. Disable the toggle beside Show shimmer.

I only spotted the setting after updating Google Photos on my OPPO Find X9 Pro, so if it isn’t showing up yet, make sure you’re running version 7.85. If you’re on an older build, the toggle may not be available yet.

It’s a small tweak, but one that’s easy to appreciate. The shimmer effect wasn’t for everyone, and instead of assuming every user wants the same experience, Google is finally letting people decide for themselves.

Google hasn’t stopped there, either. Alongside the new shimmer toggle, the company has also introduced a faster way to capture photos for AI-powered edits directly inside Google Photos. If you’re curious about that feature and want to give it a try, we’ve broken down how the feature works and how to use it.

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