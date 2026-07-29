Google Photos now lets you capture photos instantly for AI edits

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos now lets users quickly take photos to use with its AI editing tools, without leaving the app.

The app shows a floating camera button in the photo picker screen in tools like Photo Remix and Photo to Video.

Google says it’s aimed at users who need a “quick or temporary input” for AI edits.

Google Photos is receiving a new update today that brings a handy quality-of-life feature for users who often use the app’s AI editing tools.

The company announced that it is adding a new floating action button for camera access within several tools in the Google Photos “Create” tab. When making AI-powered edits to your photos, you will now be able to take a new picture to use as the base for your AI edits, without having to leave the Google Photos app.

The feature works with generative AI tools like Photo Remix and Photo to Video, and can save users a lot of time while trying out new effects and edits in the Photos app. Google says it’s aimed at users who just want to get to the “magic” of the AI edits and need a “quick or temporary input” to get started.

A floating camera button can also help create a smoother and faster workflow, as users no longer need to switch between the Google Photos app and their camera app.

It’s worth noting that photos you take with this camera button are also saved and backed up in your Photos library. So, if you’re just taking a funny selfie for an AI edit, you may want to delete the original selfie later.

The new camera floating action button within Photo Remix and Photo to Video is rolling out right now and seems to be widely available. You can update the Google Photos app from the Play Store, and you should start seeing the new feature.

Follow