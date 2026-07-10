Google Photos just graduated from collage college

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Previously spotted changes to the Google Photos collage editor are rolling out broadly this week.

The app now offers more customization options when creating collages.

The new editor is available in version 7.82 of the Google Photos Android app.

Way back in February, we spotted that Google Photos was getting ready to revamp its photo collage feature with new layouts and templates. Then, last month, we got a look even more in-progress changes to collage templates. All that behind-the-scenes work is paying off: improvements to Google Photos’ collage functionality are rolling out widely now.

We’re now seeing the changes we spotted earlier this year in the Google Photos app on our devices, no tinkering required. As of the latest changes, Photos offers more robust collage functionality, offering tons of customization options to combine your photos into stylized collages.

As of the latest changes, the collage interface has been updated with tons of different template types, organized into categories like Grid, Film, and Classic. Each category offers a handful of different collage templates, most of which come with customizable borders that you can adjust from the new Borders view.

We also spotted a mysterious video option labeled Soba along with the new collage features last month. That option turned out to be a Video Remix feature that started rolling out earlier this week.

It’s been a fairly big week for Google Photos updates. On Wednesday, we noticed that a previously elusive update that changes Photos’ navigation bar had started rolling out more widely. That update changes the navigation bar at the bottom of the app from a strip at the bottom of the screen to a persistent, floating pill shape.

I’m seeing the updated collage interface in Google Photos version 7.82 on my Pixel 9 Pro right now. If you don’t have the updated new features on your end yet, you should soon.

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