Now's your chance to try Google's new Video Remix tool in Photos

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is introducing a new Video Remix tool for reinventing your clips with a new look and feel.

This follows last summer’s introducing of Remix for still images in Photos.

Access is rolling out now for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in eligible nations.

Just about one year ago, Google Photos introduced a powerful new AI-powered Remix tool, letting us use Gemini to reimagine our favorite pics in different styles. With as advanced as Gemini’s video generation capabilities have become, it was only going to be a matter of time before we saw this approach expanded to video, as well, and last month we spotted our first sign of an upcoming Video Remix feature. It turns out we didn’t have long to wait before getting a chance to try it for ourselves, as Video Remix begins rolling out.

Google announces the debut of Video Remix today, leaning on the power of Gemini Omni to turn your recordings into some very different ones. Firing up Photos, you’ll be introduced to Remix in the Create tab:

Just like how things worked with still pics, Video Remix lets you spell out the vibe you want your new clip to have, whether that’s just adding a touch of dramatic lighting, or totally reinventing your video in a whole new artistic style. Google Photos looks eager to get you familiar with the sort of variety that’s possible, offering all sorts of suggestions for inspiration:

For as cool as this looks, it’s important to remember that there are some big limitations in place. For one, you’re limited to videos 10 seconds or less in length. If you attempt to work with a longer clip, you’ll have to choose the 10-second window you want to focus on.

You should also be prepared to wait a bit for Google to put your new video together, with it taking up to a couple minutes to generate Remixes.

Access is getting started with Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers, but the text we see in that introductory screen about upgrading to Google AI sure makes it sound like this will eventually land in some form for free users, too. In addition to the US, Google shares a list of 13 other countries around the world where Video Remix is being made available. Hopefully we see availability expand a bit on both those fronts soon, because this looks too fun to not try out.

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