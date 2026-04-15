Cropping images just got better in Google Photos

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced a few improvements to the cropping tool in Google Photos.

The company says it now offers smoother animations for rotating, dragging, and adjusting aspect ratios.

It also fixed a couple of bugs related to the cropping tool.

Google Photos has a bunch of AI editing tools, including one-tap AI Enhance, Magic Editor, and more. So you’d be forgiven for thinking that the company is neglecting its basic image-editing features. Fortunately, Google has just announced a few improvements to its cropping tool.

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Google announced on the Google Photos Help website that it now offers a better cropping experience. For starters, the company says it now offers smoother animations for dragging, rotating, and adjusting aspect ratios.

The company also fixed a couple of issues, starting with a crop and rotate bug: We fixed a bug that caused the photo’s shape to flip or change unexpectedly when you were rotating and cropping at the same time. Furthermore, Google says it’s also fixed a bug where the image preview shrank while pulling the crop handles.

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