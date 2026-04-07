Google Photos finally adds a feature users have been demanding for years

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is officially rolling out video playback speed controls for Android users.

Users can now choose between five speeds: 0.25x, 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, and 2x.

While available on Android, Google has not yet confirmed a release date for iOS or the web.

Google Photos is one of Google’s better apps and services, but despite its utility, it’s not perfect. We’ve recently spotted Google working on features like limiting AI-based editing to prevent choice fatigue and testing different playback speeds for its video player. These features were spotted in APK teardowns, so it’s not guaranteed they will see the light of day. Thankfully, Google is finally rolling out different playback speed options in Google Photos.

Through a new help page, Google has announced that Android users can now change the playback speed of their videos in Google Photos. The company admits that this has been a top request from its community for a long time, and it’s finally here.

With the change, Android users can now adjust the speed of their videos when viewing them. Whenever a video is open, users can tap the three vertical dots in the top-right corner and select “Playback speed.” There, they can choose from five speed options: 0.25x, 0.5x, 1x (original), 1.5x, and 2x. Tapping an option sets it as the playback speed for the next time you view the video.

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Google hasn’t shared whether or when this change will arrive in Google Photos on iOS and the web. It’s a fairly basic addition to the service, and if it is as highly requested as Google admits, it makes sense for the feature to be available across platforms. We hope Google rolls out the feature widely.

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