Google Photos is bringing back a fan-favorite video editing tool it lost months ago

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is bringing back the Effects feature in its video editor after removing it months ago.

The feature lets you apply stylistic filters like Dust mix, paper tear, light leak, and more to your videos.

The rollout is currently limited, but could expand to more users soon.

Google Photos appears to be quietly restoring a feature removed from the app a few months ago.

Version 7.71.0.895417930 of the Google Photos app for Android now restores the “Effects” option in the video editor, which was unceremoniously scrapped following last year’s redesign.

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For those who don’t remember, the Effects option allows you to apply stylistic filters like Dust mix, paper tear, light leak, and more to your videos. It disappeared from the video editor options around December last year, but we can now confirm that Google is gradually restoring it for users.

The return of these video editor effects follows a pattern. After Google revamped the Photos editor in May 2025 and later updated the video editor in December, several tools disappeared. Since then, the company has been slowly restoring some of those missing features. Perspective correction is another such feature that Google Photos recently regained after it went missing for months.

Meanwhile, the reintroduced Effects option isn’t yet widely available. Google seems to have begun a limited rollout, meaning only a small number of users can currently see it in the video editor.

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