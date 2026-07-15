Google Photos could soon let you edit photo details with AI by just asking for it

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos’ “Ask Photos” feature could soon let users edit their photos’ metadata with AI.

It will let users edit the timestamp, caption, and location of their photos.

The feature is already working properly and could be rolled out soon.

Google originally introduced the “Ask Photos” feature in Google Photos with the Pixel 10. Since then, the feature has trickled down to other Android devices as well. The company has also rolled out the Ask button for eligible users in the US, which lets them make AI-powered edits to their photos. Now, Google is working on making it even more useful.

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While digging through the latest version of the Google Photos app (v7.84.0.947289513), we spotted a change to the “Ask” button that appears when viewing an image. With a bit of tinkering, we managed to get it working, and it seems to be a fairly useful feature.

With the new feature, Google Photos will let users edit the metadata of their photos using the “Ask” button in the app. We used the button to change a photo’s date, and it worked as expected.

The feature also supports editing other details: it can automatically generate and add a caption to photos, and it can change a photo’s place information as well.

It’s worth noting that editing a photo’s metadata has been available in the Google Photos app for a long time now. However, it’s a manual process. With the new feature, users will be able to edit a photo’s details by simply asking Google Photos to make the change. The app will also show a tooltip informing users of the new feature when it actually rolls out.

The feature isn’t live yet, but it seems to be working properly and looks ready for a rollout. Hopefully, the company will release it soon. We will keep an eye on this feature and will update you with any new information when we come across it.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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