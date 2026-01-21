Google Photos adds a sticker locker just to remind Android users what they’re missing

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now save custom stickers directly to the Collections tab in Google Photos.

Despite being a Google product, the saving feature is currently live only on iPhone and iPad.

Google says Android support is coming, with signs of active development, but there’s no release date.

Google Photos has reached a creative milestone that many users have been waiting for. You can now save your custom stickers in Collections, making them easy to use in chats whenever you want.

There is one catch, and it’s a familiar one. The update is available on iOS, but Android users still do not have access, as per a Google Photos Community post.

Custom stickers are not a new feature. Google Photos has used on-device machine learning for some time to automatically isolate subjects like people, pets, and objects. The app detects the subject, removes the background, and gives you a clean cut-out to copy and paste elsewhere.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The real change here comes after you create a sticker. Google Photos now saves them in the Collections area. Once saved, you can reuse a sticker without having to select the photo or redo the cut-out.

Saving stickers in Collections makes Google Photos better match how people communicate today. Messaging apps, social platforms, and keyboards all use reusable visuals. With Collections, Google Photos becomes a place where your personal stickers are stored, separate from any single chat app.

This update is similar to what Apple has done in its Photos app, which makes the timing a bit awkward. iOS users now have both Apple’s native sticker tools and Google Photos’ version, while Android users are still waiting for the same features in Google’s own ecosystem.

Just like sticker creation itself, sticker saving on Android is not ready yet. Internal builds and early testing indicate the feature is under development, including a Collections entry for saved stickers.

Follow