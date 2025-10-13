First look: Google Photos is making it easier to wrangle your albums

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR We were able to activate a new album chip in the latest Google Photos release.

Once enabled, the chip appears when viewing photos that you’ve added to any albums. This makes organizing your pictures a little easier.

The change isn’t live yet, but could be released soon.

Google Photos has been around for more than a decade. If you’ve been using the service for long, it’s likely your image library has gotten a little hairy by now — juggling hundreds or thousands of images across years of albums can be a pain. We’ve recently spotted an upcoming change that might make it just a little easier.

Tinkering with version 7.49 of the Google Photos app, we managed to enable a new chip that shows up when viewing a photo that you’ve added to any albums. The chip appears toward the top of the interface when viewing applicable images outside of fullscreen.

Tapping the chip opens the album the photo appears in. If the photo appears in multiple albums, there’s a dropdown menu attached to the chip that shows all the places that photo is accessible.

You’re already able to see which albums a photo appears in by looking at the photo’s info page, accessible by swiping up on the image or tapping the three-dot icon in the top right corner of the image viewer. This tweak puts that information front and center, a change that could save you some serious time if you’re organizing a large number of photos.

In the same version of Google Photos, we were also able to activate a new setting that lets you opt into notifications from the Photos app when new new tools or templates are added.

Neither of these changes are live yet, but given we managed to get them up and running in the latest stable Google Photos release, we could see them hitting our phones soon.

