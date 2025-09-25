Google's Calling Cards are getting even more personalization options

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Phone by Google’s Calling Cards are getting a new font customization option.

You’re able to manually adjust the width, weight, and roundness of the text making up your contact’s name.

This is available in the latest public beta version of the Phone app.

Google’s Calling Cards rolled out to the Phone app last month. Similarly to iOS’s Contact Poster feature, Calling Cards let you create custom screens for your contacts that’ll appear when those contacts call you. Now, we’ve spotted an upcoming tweak that makes your Cards even more customizable.

Testing the latest beta version of the Google Phone app, we found a small but interesting change to font customization. You’ve been able to choose from a number of different typefaces that your contact’s name will appear in on their Calling Card since the feature was introduced, but now, you can manually tweak several aspects of the font to create a more custom one.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

In version 192.0.806919635-publicbeta of Phone by Google, when choosing a font for your calling card, the leftmost option in the list lets you manually define your contact name’s width, weight, and roundness, offering a pretty wide variety of looks to choose from.

After making these adjustments, you’re still able to pick a color for the contact name, same as if you used a predefined typeface option. The typeface used in this customizable option appears to be Google Sans Flex.

This change is live now in the newest beta version of Phone by Google available on the Play Store, but hasn’t come to the stable version yet. If you want to know more about Calling Cards generally, we’ve got all the details on how to use them wrapped up in a handy guide.

Follow