Google's phone app can now filter out spam and unknown calls from your call log

Google is making a small but useful change to its phone dialer app, aiming to make call history management less of a headache. The app’s Recents tab has always listed all incoming, outgoing, and missed calls in one continuous stream, which can be convenient, but with robocalls and spam frequently clogging up call logs, sorting through the list can feel like a chore. Now, Google is introducing new filters that should make it easier to organize and find past calls.

The Android Authority team first spotted these filters last month in a beta version of the app, though they weren’t accessible to users at the time. Now, the feature is officially rolling out.

The call filters allow users to sort their call history by missed calls, calls from saved contacts, and even spam-marked numbers. This means users can now quickly check important missed calls without wading through irrelevant entries or filtering out calls from unknown numbers altogether.

Notably, Google has not included an option to filter calls based solely on incoming or outgoing status, something that could have further refined the experience. Google may add these options in future updates. Nevertheless, these filters address a long-standing annoyance for users who often deal with a cluttered call history.

Google has been continuously enhancing its Call Assist features with tools like Hold for Me, which waits on hold during customer service calls and notifies you when a representative is ready. Another feature, Direct My Call, displays automated phone menu options on your screen, allowing you to navigate with a tap instead of listening to voice prompts. For those dealing with unknown numbers, Google’s reverse phone number lookup (available on Pixel 6 and newer devices) can help identify callers and block spam.

