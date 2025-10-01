T-Mobile's unlimited Google Photos storage perk is now officially dead

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has discontinued its partnership with Google for T-Mobile-exclusive Google One plans.

The highest tier plan offered unlimited full-resolution Google Photos storage.

Customers who previously subscribed are grandfathered in and retain the benefits, but no new enrollments are being accepted.

T-Mobile offers some great plans and deals, but it also provides T-Mobile Tuesday freebies and other occasional offers that make the carrier very attractive. One such offer was in partnership with Google, as T-Mobile offered exclusive Google One tiers that came with unlimited Google Photos storage at full resolution. Sadly, if you hadn’t been able to take advantage of this perk before reading this article, you won’t be able to, as T-Mobile has now pulled this perk.

What was the “Google One for T-Mobile” perk? Once upon a time, Google used to provide unlimited Google Photos storage to everyone. Of course, the party eventually came to an end, and the perk was limited to just Pixel users, and later on, even that was discontinued. If you wanted more storage beyond the 15GB free limit that came with every Google account, you had to buy a Google One subscription.

However, in 2022, Google partnered with T-Mobile to offer a Google One plan with unlimited Google Photos storage when you subscribed to the highest-tier Google One plan through T-Mobile. The plan cost $9.99 per month for 2TB storage, but when billed through T-Mobile, users received unlimited storage for photos and videos, which was also at full resolution! There were other lower-tier plans as well, but they only offered more storage, rather than unlimited storage.

What’s more, these plans also included the option to redeem extended trials for YouTube Premium, Stadia (RIP), and other Google services. The cherry on top was that the plans were available with a free 30-day trial. If you were paying for Google One, it was a no-brainer to do so through T-Mobile for all the extra benefits, even if you didn’t opt for the highest tier.

Google One for T-Mobile is dead A Reddit user spotted that T-Mobile is no longer offering Google One enrollments. If you didn’t already have the subscription active through T-Mobile, you will no longer be able to subscribe to these T-Mobile-exclusive plans and take advantage of the unlimited Google Photos storage.

Thankfully, it appears that users already enrolled in Google One for T-Mobile are grandfathered in and get to keep the benefits of their current tier as long as they don’t cancel. Some users have contacted T-Force to upgrade their tier, but it seems that this is no longer possible, so your chances for an upgrade are low at this point.

Were you subscribed to Google One for T-Mobile? 5 votes Yes, I had the $5/month plan for 500GB storage. 0 % Yes, I had the $10/month plan for 2TB storage. 20 % Yes, I had the $15/month plan for 2TB storage and unlimited Google Photos. 0 % No, I am subscribed to Google One, but not through T-Mobile. 40 % No, I am not subscribed to Google One in any way. 40 %

For now, it also doesn’t appear that T-Mobile is planning to bring back this perk in any other form. We’ve reached out to T-Mobile for comments and will keep you updated if we hear back from them on this matter.

