These are the very best T-Mobile deals you'll find this October

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile is not only the fastest-growing of the big three carriers, it’s also the most affordable of the big three. That said, the gap isn’t as big as it used to be, but the good news is that there are plenty of solid T-Mobile deals that can still make it worth the switch. Whether you’re a new or existing customer, you’ll find trade-in offers, free device promos, and even occasionally free or heavily discounted lines.

Below, we’ve rounded up the top promotions available heading into October of 2025 for phones, tablets, and smartwatches. While many of these offers might be similar to last month’s promotions, there are a few changes, including better offers on the iPhone 17 and a few other shifts.

The best T-Mobile deals at a glance

Get the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air for free without any trade-in required

Right now, you can get the recently released iPhone 17 and 17 Air for free without any trade-in, for those switching to T-Mobile on an Experience Beyond, Experience More, or Go5G Next plan. Those interested in the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max might not be able to get it for free without a trade, but you can still get it for up to $1,000 off.

Already with T-Mobile? You can still get the phone for free with a trade-in, regardless of the device’s condition. The only catch is you’ll need to be on Experience Beyond or Go5G. For those on cheaper plans, you can still get the same offer, but only if you’re trading in and also adding a new line.

Get a free Pixel 10 with most plans, no trade-in necessary

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 10 for free or up to $1,000 off on the rest of the Pixel 10 family, at least as long as you add a new line on Essentials or higher.

Don’t need a new line? Thankfully, you can still get a free Pixel 10 or up to $1,000 off on another Pixel 10 series device on nearly any T-Mobile plan when you trade in a qualifying device.

Save $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 without a trade

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 at T-Mobile. Unlike other carriers, you don’t need a trade-in; you just need to add a new line on the Experience More or Experience Beyond plan. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect: Galaxy Z Flip 7 for free (via 24-month bill credits)

Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $799.99 after credits If you are already with T-Mobile and don’t need a new line, you can still get the same savings on an existing Experience More or Beyond plan, though you’ll be required to trade in a device to qualify. What about those on another plan? You can still trade in a device for $400 in credit, paid over 24 months.

Are you unsure whether the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 is right for you? Check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reviews to get a closer look.

Get up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 range

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy S25 series is available with discounts of up to $1,000 with a trade-in on Experience More or Go5G Plus. Even better, the device can be in virtually any condition. Don’t have a trade-in? You can still save $800 when you add a new line. The Galaxy S25 Edge, normally $1,100, can also be free with the right trade-in and Experience Beyond or Go5G Next.

Want to know more about the S25 series? Our Galaxy S25 buyer’s guide has all the details.

Get $1,000 off the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) without a trade-in

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

T-Mobile is cutting $1,000 off the new Motorola Razr Ultra, bringing its $1,300 price down to just $299.99. To get the deal, you’ll need to sign up for a new line on Experience More or Experience Beyond. Don’t need a new line? You can get the same deal with a qualifying trade-in.

Prefer a cheaper member of the Razr family? You can get the Rar and Razr Plus (2025) for free with a new line, or again via a trade-in on Experience More or Beyond.

Try T-Mobile for free for three months (new customers)

Want to see how T-Mobile stacks up? With the Network Pass program, you can test the network for free for 90 days. During the trial, you’ll enjoy unlimited talk, text, and data (slowed after 50GB), along with extras like T-Mobile Tuesdays and certain travel perks. Even better, there’s no need to wait for a SIM as it works through eSIM. It also means you don’t need to leave your current provider while trying it out.

Get a phone for free when you switch (new customers)

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Switch to T-Mobile and get a free phone just for activating a new line. The discount is applied as 24 monthly bill credits, and you can choose from several options:

Google Pixel 9a — Free ($499.99 off)

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G — Free ($228 off)

Moto G Power 5G (2025) — Free ($210 off)

Moto G 5G (2025) — Free ($168 off)

Motorola Edge (2025) — Free ($300 off) Motorola Edge (2025) — Free ($300 off)

Moto G 5G (2024) — Free ($168 off)

T-Mobile REVVL 8 — Free ($200 off)

T-Mobile REVVL 7 5G — Free ($200 off)

T-Mobile REVVL 7 PRO 5G — Free ($250 off)

Nokia G310 5G — Free ($186 off)

T-Mobile smartwatch deals: Free Apple Watch SE and more

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

You can also save on the latest smartwatches when you add a new line. T-Mobile applies the discount through 24 monthly bill credits. Right now, you can get the following for absolutely free when you add a new watch line: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen 40mm

SyncUP KIDS Watch Not sure which wearable fits your lifestyle? See our guide to the best smartwatches to learn more.

T-Mobile tablet deals

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

T-Mobile has several tablet promos running right now. As usual, the biggest savings come when you activate a new line of service. While the only free options right now are the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G and Revvl Tab 2, you’ll also find the Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G for 50% off.

Switch to T-Mobile and get up to $800 back

T-Mobile

Switching to T-Mobile just got easier. Right now, you can bring your own phone and move your service over without paying anything extra. On top of that, T-Mobile will give you up to $800 on a virtual prepaid card, which can be used to cover any outstanding costs from leaving your old carrier.

That’s a look at all of the best T-Mobile deals currently available, but we’ll continue to release updated versions of this post monthly to ensure you always have the latest deals.

Follow