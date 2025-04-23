Google could soon introduce more Google One AI plans to take on ChatGPT (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Gemini is currently available for free for all Android users, but you need to subscribe to the Google One AI Premium plan to get Gemini Advanced, which brings access to more advanced AI models and other features. However, the Google One AI Premium plan is currently available only with monthly billing as an option. Google recently confirmed that the company is working on bringing annual billing options for accessing Gemini Advanced features. But that’s not all that Google is working on, as we’ve now spotted the company working on two more AI-centric subscription tiers within Google One.

Google Photos v7.26 includes code that hints at two new AI-centric subscription tiers coming to Google One, possibly called “AI Premium Plus” and “AI Premium Pro.” This is the same code that gave us early clues about Google One Lite, which turned out to be correct information.

Google already offers several tiers within Google One, namely Standard (free), Lite, Basic ($2 monthly), Premium ($10 monthly), and AI Premium ($20 monthly). This list could soon expand to include AI Premium Plus and AI Premium Pro, although this may or may not be the final marketing name for the two upcoming tiers.

There aren’t further clues about what new features these tiers would introduce. Speculatively, they could be the annual plan(s) that Google is working on, although Google doesn’t change the branding of the tier, whether it is monthly or yearly billing. It’s more likely that Google could be rejigging its tier list, spreading AI features across more price points to reach a wider audience with Gemini.

If you look at Gemini’s main competitor, ChatGPT, you’d see similar branding for its tiers. OpenAI offers ChatGPT in these tiers: Free, Plus ($20 monthly), Pro ($200 monthly), Team, and Enterprise. Google One AI Premium is comparable to ChatGPT Plus in pricing, but you also get Google One features like a lot more storage that can be shared with your family, AI features in Google Photos, and more. Extending the speculation, Google One’s upcoming AI Premium Pro plan could perhaps match ChatGPT Pro with a hefty monthly price tag that could bring unlimited access to various AI features.

We’ve reached out to Google to learn more about these upcoming Google One AI-centric subscription plans. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

