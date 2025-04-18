Paying for Gemini Advanced might get easier and cheaper soon for loyal users

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on an annual billing option for the $19.99/month Google One AI Premium plan.

This annual plan will benefit users wanting long-term access to Gemini Advanced while potentially saving money compared to the monthly plan.

There’s no official price yet, but users could save up to $40 if Google follows its current pricing structure.

Google has been making great progress with Gemini, and it makes a lot of sense to get a Gemini Advanced subscription on Android flagships. Some flagships do come with a free trial/subscription for Gemini Advanced upon purchase, but eventually, you’ll have to figure out if you want to pay monthly for Google’s AI by subscribing to the Google One AI Premium plan. Thankfully, Google has heard feedback on this, as the company is working on bringing annual billing for the plan.

Google Labs VP Mr. Josh Woodward took to X to inform users that Google is already working on annual subscription plans for Gemini Advanced.

Currently, Google offers the following Google One plans in the US: Basic 100GB for $1.99/month, Premium 2TB for $9.99/month, and AI Premium for $19.99/month. Of these, you can opt for annual billing for the Basic 100GB plan for $19.99/year and for the Premium 2TB plan for $99.99/year, saving $3 and $19, respectively. However, the Basic and Premium plans do not offer access to Gemini Advanced, so you are stuck paying monthly for the Google One AI Premium plan.

Google One Monthly Plans Google One Annual Plans

Offering an annual billing option for Google One AI Premium will be quite handy for users who are fully invested in Google’s AI ecosystem. They could get year-long access to the latest AI models and features that Google has to offer, and save a few dollars along the way. For Google, it’s a great way to lock in a user for a whole year, reducing user churn and giving a more predictable cash flow.

It remains to be seen how the company prices its annual plan. If the company extends its current pricing strategy, my guess is that it could hover around $199.99/year, effectively saving users about $40 per year through the annual subscription.

Would you pay for an annual Google One AI Premium plan? 44 votes Yes, I would happily pay $200 for an annual plan for Gemini Advanced. 30 % Yes, I would pay for an annual Gemini Advanced plan, but Google should introduce more tiers. 45 % No, I don't want to pay for an annual plan. I am happy with monthly plan. 2 % No, I don't want to pay for AI at all. 23 %

