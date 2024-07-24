Google could soon introduce a 'Google One Lite' plan (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted code references to a new “Google One Lite” plan.

These references were spotted within the Google Photos app, indicating that the new tier could include some Google Photos features and benefits.

Google has not yet announced anything related to “Google One Lite.”

If you have an Android flagship phone, you may have heard of Google One already. Google One is Google’s cloud storage solution that gives you more storage across Google services like Google Photos, Google Drive, Gmail, and more. Google One plans start at $1.99/mo for the Basic tier, but Google could soon introduce another tier in the form of “Google One Lite.”

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We spotted a “Google One Lite” reference in the latest v6.92 update to the Google Photos app.

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_cloudstorage_g1_lite_plan">Google One Lite plan</string>

The string does not give away a whole lot about the plan, but we have spotted another reference within the app that suggests that the Lite plan co-exists alongside Google One’s existing Basic, Standard, Premium, and AI Premium plans.

Assemble Debug / Android Authority

Beyond these, the app does not present any other clues about Google One Lite. Since references to this upcoming plan were spotted within the Google Photos app, there is a good chance that it could include some Google Photos benefits.

Google currently offers the Basic, Standard, Premium, and AI Premium plans, with the following benefits:

Basic Standard Premium AI Premium Monthly pricing

Basic $1.99

Standard $2.99

Premium $9.99

AI Premium $19.99

Annual pricing

Basic $19.99

Standard $29.99

Premium $99.99

AI Premium -

Cloud storage

Basic 100GB

Standard 200GB

Premium 2TB

AI Premium 2TB

Cloud storage family sharing

Basic With up to five people

Standard With up to five people

Premium With up to five people

AI Premium With up to five people

Google Photos editing features

Basic Available

Standard Available

Premium Available

AI Premium Available

Magic Editor saves in Google Photos

Basic 10

Standard 10

Premium Unlimited

AI Premium Unlimited

Google Store rewards

Basic -

Standard 3% back

Premium 10% back

AI Premium 10% back

Google Meet premium video calling features

Basic -

Standard -

Premium * Longer video calling

* Noise cancellation

* Call recording

AI Premium * Longer video calling

* Noise cancellation

* Call recording

Google Calendar enhanced appointment scheduling

Basic -

Standard -

Premium * Multiple appointment types

* Automatic email reminders

* Calendar syncing

AI Premium * Multiple appointment types

* Automatic email reminders

* Calendar syncing

Gemini Advanced

Basic -

Standard -

Premium -

AI Premium Gemini 1.5 Pro model

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more

Basic -

Standard -

Premium -

AI Premium * Help you write in Gmail and Docs

* Create original images in Slides

* Enhance video quality in Meet



We’re not sure where a “Lite” plan would fit in the above structure, but the terminology is often used to denote a tier lower than the default, meaning something even cheaper than Basic. With that presumption, a Google One Lite plan would offer even fewer benefits than the Basic plan, perhaps offering users just some marginal cloud storage upgrade and limiting the number of family members the plan can be shared with.

Are you a Google One subscriber? 5556 votes Yes, and I plan to keep my subscription. 43 % Yes, but I'm questioning my subscription. 32 % No, I tried it and quit. 4 % No, I never subscribed to Google One. 21 %

However, another theory is that Google could rejig Google One’s pricing structure and benefits. If the company plans to increase prices or introduce another key feature to Google One, it could do so with the Basic plan onwards and offer this upcoming Google One Lite plan at the same price and benefit tier as the Basic plan. As a speculative example, the Lite plan could start at $1.99/mo, while the Basic could rise to $2.99/mo and come with some new benefits.

There’s also the speculative possibility that Google could include a Google One Lite plan with some of its upcoming smartphones. This would allow the company to offer some limited benefits alongside the purchase of compatible hardware. These benefits could be time-limited or in perpetuity. This would make sense if the combination of benefits that Google wants to offer is different from what is available in the existing tiers. As a speculative example, maybe Google One Lite gives access to some new Google Photos features and 50GB of cloud storage with partner-sharing when you purchase the upcoming Pixel 9, intending to upsell users onto more expensive plans after giving them a taste of the benefits.

To be clear, all these theories are speculative, and Google could adopt any or none of them. The company has not yet confirmed the existence of a “Google One Lite” plan.

We’ve contacted Google to learn more about the Google One Lite plan. We’ll update this article when the company responds.

