Survey shows most of you don't like Remix in Google Messages

Google Messages rolled out a Nano Banana-powered Remix feature late last year, letting users make AI edits to images sent and received right inside app. The implementation was heavy-handed, with a prominent Remix button displayed whenever you view an image in Messages full-size. Last month, we asked how you all felt about it — and overwhelmingly, you told us you’re not into it.

In a poll conducted by Android Authority, more than 1,000 readers have cast votes voicing their opinions on the Remix feature. A whopping 47% of respondents said they don’t like Remix, and that they wished the feature could be disabled.