Survey shows most of you don't like Remix in Google Messages
1 hour ago
Google Messages rolled out a Nano Banana-powered Remix feature late last year, letting users make AI edits to images sent and received right inside app. The implementation was heavy-handed, with a prominent Remix button displayed whenever you view an image in Messages full-size. Last month, we asked how you all felt about it — and overwhelmingly, you told us you’re not into it.
In a poll conducted by Android Authority, more than 1,000 readers have cast votes voicing their opinions on the Remix feature. A whopping 47% of respondents said they don’t like Remix, and that they wished the feature could be disabled.
The second-largest share of votes, more than 36%, were cast for “I don’t even know what it does” — which, in light of Google’s insular and meme-y banana-themed branding for its latest AI image manipulation tools, is understandable.
Coming in a distant third were users who love Remix and say they use it frequently, with 8.7% of total votes. Bringing up the rear were users who were more ambivalent, saying they liked Remix but wished its implementation was better.
A couple of weeks ago, Android Authority exclusively reported on an in-progress change that would see Messages shuffle the Remix feature into a context menu that appears when you long-press on an image, removing the Remix button from full-size images and ditching the Nano Banana branding altogether.
That update is rolling out now. Our smallest group of voters is probably pretty happy with the change, as it retains the Remix functionality with a less obnoxious presentation — and hopefully it makes Remix less annoying for the 47% who don’t want it at all.
