Exclusive: Here's your first look at Google Messages' Nano Banana-powered Remix feature

Google

TL;DR Nano Banana, Google’s advanced image editing model, is coming to Google Messages through the new “Remix” feature.

Remix allows users to generate unique images from prompts using attached photos within chats.

Remix will be available in the media picker and by long-pressing an image, but may have a daily use limit when it rolls out in the near future.

Google’s recent “Nano Banana” update to its image editing model has been a wild success, with many praising it for its ability to retain likeness across generated images. We’ve previously spotted Google doubling down on its success and working to add Nano Banana to apps like Google Photos and even Google Messages. The latest update to Google Messages, 20251031 beta, includes fully fleshed-out code that enables this new Nano Banana-powered Remix feature within the app.

Once Google rolls out the update to users and potentially flips a server-side switch, users will see a new “Remix” option within the media picker in Google Messages when they go to select an image.

When you tap Remix for the first time, a pop-up will appear, informing you that your images will be sent to Google’s servers if you agree. Tapping Continue will bring you to a new screen where you will see some suggestion prompts, alongside an input box where you can insert your own prompt.

Users can then tap the Banana button to generate an image. Google will process your prompt and present the final result to you.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

If you want further changes, you can remix the generated images by tapping the Remix option again. Tapping Done will replace the originally attached image with this new Remix image. You can then send the image to your personal or group chats.

Users will also be able to remix images by long-pressing on the image in the chat screen, in which case they will see a Remix button below the reaction bar. This can be done for images you send to others and images you receive from others.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Here’s a demo of the Nano Banana-powered Remix feature within Google Messages:

There will likely be some limitations to the Remix feature. If you attach multiple images from the media picker, the Remix option will not be visible. Code also suggests that there will be a limit on how many images you can remix in a day:

Code Copy Text <string name="remixing_not_available_body">"You've hit the maximum number of remixes for the day, try again tomorrow."</string>

Given that the feature is currently fully functional within the app but not yet enabled, there’s a good chance that Google will announce it soon. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow