Google Messages' new one-handed-friendly menu begins rollout

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages’ new context menu, which we first spotted being tested in October, is now rolling out widely in beta.

The menu moves key actions below the selected message, making one-handed use easier on larger phones.

Early feedback appears to be largely positive.

Back in October, we spotted Google testing a redesigned context menu in Messages. We didn’t know when or even if it would roll out, though it seemed like a sure thing given its utility for one-handed phone use — especially on some of the large-screen flagships on the market. It took a while, but now it appears that the change is starting to roll out more widely.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug just spotted the new context menu in the latest beta version of the Messages app. After posting about it on Reddit, several other beta users quickly confirmed they’re now seeing the same interface, suggesting this isn’t just for a small test group.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The change replaces parts of the old top-heavy setup with a menu that appears directly below a selected message. When you long-press a message, reactions still show up above it, but actions like Reply, Forward, Copy, Delete, and Save now reside in a compact panel underneath. Some options were previously hidden in the hamburger menu at the top, so the idea is that this will mean less reaching to the top of the screen and easier one-handed use.

What do you think of Google Messages' Remix feature? 1205 votes I love the feature and use it often. 8 % I like the feature, but it could be better implemented. 8 % I don't like it, and I wish I could disable it. 48 % I don't even know what it does. 37 %

Early reactions on the Reddit thread have been mostly positive. Some commenters initially thought the new layout removed the ability to delete multiple messages at once, but others quickly pointed out that the option is still there under “Select more.” One also noted that the setup feels similar to how apps like Signal have handled message actions for years.

We still don’t know when this will reach the stable version of Google Messages, but with more beta users now seeing it, it looks like a matter of time. Let us know in the comments if you’ve spotted it and what you think.

Follow