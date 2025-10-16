Search results for

Google is going Bananas: Even Messages could get this viral image generation tool

Nano Banana could bring smart photo editing right into your group chats.
10 minutes ago

Gemini Nano Banana
Google
TL;DR
  • Google is working on adding its “Nano Banana” AI image editing model to Google Messages.
  • This new feature could bring AI-powered image generation to the Google Messages app.

Google’s recent “Nano Banana” update to its image editing model has been a wild success, with many praising it for its ability to retain likeness across generated images. Doubling down on its success, Google added Nano Banana to Google Search’s AI Mode and Google Lens. We’ve also spotted the company working on adding Nano Banana to Google Photos. It seems Google is on a mission to add Nano Banana to every Google app, as we’ve now spotted Nano Banana references in Google Messages.

Google Messages v20251009 includes code that points to the introduction of Nano Banana functionality in the messaging app.

Nano Banana spotted in Google Messages (2)
AssembleDebug / Android Authority

We managed to enable a Banana icon in the header area when one long-presses on an image in personal or group chats.

Nano Banana icon in Google Messages
AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Currently, the Banana icon does nothing. However, given the clues, you can expect to see some AI-based image generation coming soon to Google Messages as well. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.
