Is your Pixel getting Google's important May 2026 update? Here's every supported model

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Monthly Pixel updates are never created equal. Sometimes, they come with exciting new features and settings to play with. Other times, they contain virtually nothing of interest. The new May 2026 update is rolling out now, and while it lacks notable user-facing changes, it’s still important.

With this latest update, Google offers bug fixes for numerous well-known issues — including slow wireless charging, camera app freezing, display flickering, and more. The previous March and April updates have become somewhat notorious for their buggy performance, and a lot of that looks to be rectified with the May 2026 patch.

That’s great news — but is your specific Pixel model getting this update? Let’s find out below.

What do you think about the state of updates for Pixel and Galaxy phones? 523 votes They're good. I have no issues. 35 % Google's updates are too buggy. 21 % Samsung's updates used to be faster. 31 % I have issues with both of them (explain in comments). 13 %

Every Pixel model getting Google’s May 2026 update

Joe Maring / Android Authority

If you have a Pixel 7a or a newer model, you’ll get the May 2026 update. The full list works out as follows: Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10a As you may notice, the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are all not included in the May 2026 update. Although these phones all received the previous April 2026 update, this isn’t the first time Google hasn’t included them in a monthly update like this. Google has never made it particularly clear why this happens, but for whatever reason, these phones are left out for May’s software update.

A couple of other things to note. The global software version for the May 2026 update for all of the above Pixel models is CP1A.260505.005. Additionally, the update clocks in at 66.41MB on my Pixel 10a, so you should be able to download it relatively quickly on any decently fast Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

How to download the May 2026 update

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Downloading Google’s May 2026 update works like any other Android update. In case you need a refresher, here’s how to check for and download it: Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down and tap System. Tap Software updates. Tap System update. Tap Check for update. You should see a “Preparing system update” message, and within a few seconds, the May 2026 update will begin downloading.

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