From snappy to sluggish: Pixel users describe post-update performance nightmare

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel owners are reporting that their handsets have recently become slow and laggy.

Most of the reports are coming from Pixel 8 and 9 owners, but it appears the issue is affecting everything from the Pixel 6 and up.

Users suspect that the issue is related to the March and April updates.

The last few weeks haven’t exactly been great for Pixel owners. After the March update, there have been reports of Pixel phones getting stuck in boot loops. More recently, owners have claimed that they’re experiencing excessive battery drain after the update. Adding another issue to the list, the March and April updates are getting the blame for slow and laggy performance.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Across Reddit, there are waves of Pixel owners who claim that their phones have recently become slow and laggy. As one Pixel 9 owner explains, the issue has become so severe that even basic functions, such as typing, suffer unbearable delays. Another Pixel 9 owner claims that their device is only three months old, is undamaged, and has plenty of space, yet it suddenly became laggy after a recent update. Meanwhile, a Pixel 8 owner says navigating apps has become a stuttering mess as apps lag and the refresh rate drops.

Have you experienced any major glitches with a recent Pixel update? 397 votes Nope! All fine here! 51 % Yup, my Pixel's not working. 49 %

A majority of the reports we’re seeing come from Pixel 8 and 9 owners. However, the issue appears to be affecting every device from the Pixel 6 and up. These users all suspect that the issue is related to the March and April 2026 updates.

At the moment, Google has not acknowledged the problem. However, the Pixel Support Team has replied to some users, stating that it has “sent a few of you a chat, so we could look into this a bit more.” Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment.

In the meantime, if you are experiencing a similar problem, you may want to check out Google’s support page for speeding up a slow phone.

Follow