Android Auto might be losing access to this game collection

TL;DR Android Auto games platform GameSnacks seems like it’s being deprecated.

9to5Google has shared several user reports that the app is no longer accessible.

Google is working to expand native game compatibility on Android Auto.

It looks like Android Auto will soon be just a little less fun. GameSnacks, a Google-made app that contains a handful of simple games optimized for in-car displays, is seemingly being deprecated in the Android Auto beta release track, a sign that it could be shut down altogether soon.

9to5Google has shared a handful of user reports that GameSnacks is missing from the in-car app list. It’s not clear which version of the software users running into this issue have installed.

GameSnacks has been reliably missing from Android Auto’s app list in recent beta releases, 9to5 says, and reports on the Android Auto Help forums suggest that users on the stable release track may also be losing access.

The games playable through the GameSnacks app are simple experiences built on HTML5 — many of the same games are available through YouTube Playables. There are some recognizable series represented in the mix, like Crossy Road, Cut the Rope, and Angry Birds, but the selection is largely low-value titles with names like Crazy Caves, Kitty Match, and 99 Balls 3D.

This change comes as Google is working to support more games natively on Android Auto. Early this year, Android Auto 14.1 brought a handful of games including Angry Birds 2 and Candy Crush Soda Saga to in-car displays. Android Automotive, meanwhile, supports more games still. On either platform, games can only be played when your car is parked. GameSnacks is still listed on the Play Store.

Have you ever used GameSnacks? If you’re a regular user, have you had any new problems with the platform? Let us know in the comments.

