Your Android Automotive dashboard just got a lot more fun with these new apps

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced a wave of new apps for Android Automotive, promising better in-car entertainment for cars with Google built-in.

This expansion is part of Google’s car-ready program, which adapts large-screen Android apps for safe use in parked vehicles, removing the need for special automotive versions.

The apps will first roll out to certain Volvo and Polestar models, with more makes and models set to join soon.

Last year, Google teased a major expansion of its app library for Android Automotive, aiming to bring more entertainment and utility to cars equipped with Google Built-in. Now, the tech giant has made good on that promise, announcing the rollout of dozens of new apps for vehicles running Android Automotive OS. Starting this week, drivers and passengers in supported cars will have access to a wider range of apps, but only while parked, of course.

Unlike Android Auto, which relies on a connected phone and is currently available in over 200 million vehicles, Android Automotive runs natively on the car’s infotainment system. That means apps come preloaded, and you don’t need a phone to access Google services such as Google Maps or Google Assistant.

Until recently, the selection of apps on Android Automotive was limited, and there wasn’t much incentive for developers to port their services over. With this new program, though, Google is breathing life into dashboards by adding a range of entertainment and news apps — Plex, F1 TV, and NBC News among them — and a suite of games like Roblox and Farm Heroes Saga.

Dubbed the “car-ready mobile apps program,” the initiative involves scanning the Google Play Store for apps that already work well on tablets and other big displays. If those apps are deemed safe to use in a parked vehicle, Google will automatically distribute them on the Play Store found in cars running Android Automotive.

Starting this week, drivers of select Volvo and Polestar vehicles will be able to download many new titles from Google Play Store in their cars, with more makes and models to be added soon. The apps include a mix of streaming services and light games, perfect for moments when you’re at a charging station or waiting to pick someone up. Below is the full list of confirmed “car compatible” apps currently available for Android Automotive: Farm Heroes Saga

F1 TV

Roblox

Paramount Plus

Avatar World

Solitaire Grand Harvest

Plex

Fubo

Philo

2 3 4 Player Mini Games

FOX Nation

NBC News

BritBox

Lifetime

Chess

FanDuel Sports Network

A&E

Dropout

HISTORY: Shows & Documentaries

sand:box

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like