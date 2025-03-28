Ever wanted to play games on your Android Auto screen? There's good news.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest beta version of Android Auto reportedly supports a few games.

Supported titles so far reportedly include Angry Birds 2, Beach Buggy Racing, and Candy Crush Soda Saga.

Cars with Android Automotive (also known as Google Built-In) have supported games since earlier this year, but you were out of luck if you had a car with Android Auto. Fortunately, it looks like that’s changing this week.

9to5Google reports that the latest Android Auto beta (version 14.1) now lets you play some games on your car’s screen. The list of supported titles seems very short right now, with the outlet specifically mentioning Angry Birds 2, Beach Buggy Racing, Candy Crush Soda Saga, and Farm Heroes Saga. We were able to activate this feature in an Android Auto emulator to get a better idea of how it works. Check out the screenshots below.

The games are only available when the vehicle is parked, though. When you shift out of park, any currently played game is closed, and all games in your app drawer are grayed out. That’s broadly in line with how games are handled on other automotive systems. We can also confirm that you’ll see a toast notification when attempting to interact with these games. Check out the screenshots below.

Parked Not parked Not parked

This news comes just weeks after Google announced the availability of more apps (including games) in cars with Android Automotive. Android Automotive is a standalone in-car platform whereas Android Auto requires a paired Android phone.

Would you play games on your car screen? 4 votes I'm already playing games on my car screen 50 % I would if my car screen supported games 25 % No, I wouldn't 25 % I don't have a screen in my car 0 %

Supported games on Android Automotive include Avatar World, 2 3 4 Player Mini Games, Farm Heroes Saga, Roblox, and Solitaire Grand Harvest. So don’t be surprised if these titles come to Android Auto as well if they aren’t available already.

In any event, there’s no word on when game support will come to stable versions of Android Auto. But this could be a fun distraction if you’re constantly on the road or if you have kids.

