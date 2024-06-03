Google can keep your phone if you send it in for repair with non-OEM parts

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google says it will not return a device if it has non-OEM parts.

This stipulation is just another in a growing number of anti-consumer practices

Last week, Samsung found itself embroiled in a controversy of its own making when it was discovered that the company was forcing independent repair shops to snitch on customers who had devices with non-OEM parts installed. Now Google has also landed in hot water for similar anti-consumer behavior.

Like many other phone makers, Google has a self-repair program for servicing your damaged or malfunctioning Pixel device. As its support site explains, there are options to get repair tools, manuals, and certified parts so you can fix up your Pixel like new. Owners can also choose to simply send their device in to have it repaired professionally.

As replacement parts can be expensive, some DIYers choose to use parts from third-party suppliers. But if you go down this route, you may want to avoid sending your device to Google if there’s a problem you don’t have the skills to fix on your own.

As YouTuber Louis Rossmann discovered, Google’s service and repair terms and conditions contain a concerning stipulation. The document states that Google will keep your device if a non-OEM part is found. You can see the excerpt below.

Google

Apparently, this rule has been in effect since July 19, 2023, as marked on the page. Imagine sending the phone you depend on in for repair, only to not have it returned to you. This discovery is not exactly a great look for the Pixel maker and has led to some biting reactions online.

One Reddit user says, “Google really hates their customers when those customers don’t keep their wallets open and pointed at Google’s greedy hands.” Another user states, “This is crazy. They truly don’t want us to own anything anymore. They want to control everything we own and dictate our lives.” Meanwhile, a commenter on YouTube says: Imagine a world where if you bought a car and changed the breaks because they needed to be replaced and then took it to the dealership for another unrelated issue that they not only would not do the repair you requested but then have the vehicle towed and scrapped. That is why right to repair is so important, because if you can’t modify or repair your device as you see fit it ceases to be your property. This behavior isn’t unique to Google either; Samsung and Apple also engage in similar anti-consumer conduct. For example, in the report about Samsung mentioned earlier, it was found that Samsung requires independent repair stores to disassemble a customer’s product if it has a non-OEM part.

All in all, it just goes to show that the current state of self-repair isn’t looking great. At this point, these programs appear to be more for show than anything else. We have contacted Google for comment and we will update this article accordingly.

