Google reverses course, says it won't keep phones with non-OEM parts

Yesterday, we reported on a concerning issue in Google’s service and repair terms and conditions. In the document, it says Google will keep the Android device you sent in for repair if it contains non-Google-authorized parts. Google is now reversing course on that stipulation.

Currently, Google’s service and repair terms and conditions state it will keep your device if a non-OEM part is found. This rule has been in effect since July 19, 2023, according to the page . But it looks like Google plans to update its terms and conditions soon to clarify its position.

A Google spokesperson has reached out to Android Authority to provide the following statement:

If a customer sends their Pixel to Google for repair, we would not keep it regardless of whether it has non-OEM parts or not. In certain situations, we won’t be able to complete a repair if there are safety concerns. In that case, we will either send it back to the customer or work with them to determine next steps. Customers are also free to seek the repair options that work best for them. We are updating our Terms and Conditions to clarify this.

When the wording in the terms and conditions was first noticed, responses were highly critical of the tech giant. Quite a few people took to social media to voice their concerns. Many of them bringing up a hypothetical of someone bringing their car to its manufacturer to have repairs done, only for the OEM to keep the car after discovering third-party parts.