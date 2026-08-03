Google Keep is finally rolling out the search feature you've been asking for

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is finally starting to roll out “Find in note” in the Keep app.

The feature allows you to search for information within individual notes.

The feature was spotted on app version 5.26.301.00.90.

Finding specific information within the Google Keep app is getting a lot easier. Back in 2025, Google started working on a feature called “Find in note” before subsequently removing all traces of it in the app. However, the experience reemerged last month, and Android Authority was able to get the feature up and running in our APK teardown. Now it seems Google is finally ready to roll the tool out.

As a brief refresher, Find in note is designed to help you search for information within individual notes. It can be accessed by opening the three-dot menu within a note. Once you bring it up, you can type your query into the search box and it will highlight all instances of your query within the page. This differs from Keep’s other search option, which surfaces all notes that contain the search term(s) you used.

The Find in note feature is now available in the Keep app. However, it may not be broadly available quite yet. Contributor AssembleDebug and some of our writers spotted the experience in app version 5.26.301.00.90. But the tool is still missing from some of our devices, despite being on the correct app version, force-stopping the app, and clearing the cache. If you’re like me and don’t see the feature yet, it will likely show up in due time.

Along with Find in note, Google is currently working on new UI for the toolbar at the bottom of a note. This shake-up will rearrange some buttons, and give a new look to the plus icon.

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