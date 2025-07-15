Google Keep could finally add the search option you've wanted for years (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Keep might finally let users search within a single note.

The app currently allows finding content across all notes.

With the new “Find in note” feature, users will be able to locate something specific within one particularly long or detailed note.

For years, Google Keep users have been asking for a simple but much-needed feature, and it looks like their pleas are finally being answered. We’ve found strong evidence suggesting that Google’s note-taking app will soon give users the ability to search within a single note. As crazy as it sounds, Google Keep does not support searching within notes right now. While the app’s existing search function works well for finding content across all notes, it doesn’t help much when you’re trying to locate something specific within one particularly long or detailed note.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

While digging through version 5.25.282.00.90 of the Google Keep Android app, we discovered a new “Find in note” feature. With some effort, we were able to surface the new option inside individual notes in Google Keep. The feature can be accessed by tapping the three-dot menu in the bottom right corner of any note. The new “Find in note” search option is listed right on top of other note actions like “Delete,” “Make a copy,” “Send,” and more.

Unfortunately, the feature isn’t fully functional just yet. Tapping the option currently causes the app to crash, which suggests it’s still in the early stages of development or testing.

Still, this is a promising step for Google Keep, especially for users who rely on it for long-form content, checklists, and detailed notes. A similar feature is already available on Apple’s default Notes app for iPhones. Samsung’s Notes app also supports searching within a single note, including handwritten notes, which is a nice touch. While it’s not clear when (or if) the feature will roll out to Google Keep, the fact that it’s being worked on at all is a good sign.

We’ll be keeping an eye on future Keep updates to see how this develops.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.