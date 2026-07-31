Google Keep is working on new UI that may screw up your muscle memory

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a few changes for the Keep app.

The plus icon is now bigger and has a permanent blue color.

The background options button has moved to a new location, with a checkbox button taking its old spot.

You may be perfectly fine with the UI in the Keep app, but that won’t stop Google from trying to make improvements. While investigating app version 5.26.301.00.90, we noticed that some changes are in the works. Let’s jump right into what we found during our APK teardown.

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The tweaks we discovered focus on the toolbar at the bottom of the page. In the current version of the Keep app, you’ll find an Add button (the Plus icon), a Background options button, and a button for formatting controls. Google is giving this toolbar a bit of a shake-up that you may or may not find beneficial.

Current UI New UI

The first change is the Add button, which will be larger and will have a permanent blue color. That means the color of the button will no longer change depending on the system colors or background. The larger, more visually distinct button should help you avoid accidentally tapping the wrong button.

The other change you’ll notice from these screenshots is the missing Background options button. Background options has been replaced by a checkbox button, allowing you to quickly switch between a normal note and a list. However, the Background button isn’t gone for good; it has just moved to a new location.

Current UI New UI

If you tap on plus icon in the toolbar, you’ll find Background among the list of options in the menu. This is where the Checkboxes button was previously located. So the two buttons pretty much just switched places. The new UI also adds Reminder, Labels, and Collaborator to the Add menu. There could be more changes coming with new updates, but we’ll have to wait and see.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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