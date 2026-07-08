Google Keep finally gets a working 'Find in note' feature, but you still can't find it

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR It looks like Google Keep is finally getting ready to roll out the long-awaited “Find in note” feature.

The feature allows you to search for information within individual notes.

We managed to get the feature working, and it looks like Google could roll it out sooner rather than later.

Google Keep has plenty of useful features. It lets users collaborate on notes, add drawings and images, and much more. However, there’s one crucial capability the app lacks: the ability to find content within individual notes. We spotted Google working on this feature last year, but the company removed all mentions of it in subsequent versions of the app. Now, it seems Google is taking another crack at it.

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Digging through the latest version of the Google Keep app (v5.26.271.01.90), we spotted that the “Find in note” feature is once again in the works, and we were able to successfully use it this time.

Find in note can be accessed from the three-dot menu in any Google Keep note. You can then type your query into the search box, and Keep will highlight all instances where the query appears within the note. This can prove useful when trying to find information in a lengthy note.

Keep already has a search option that finds content across all notes. However, that feature doesn’t pinpoint the information a user might be looking for and simply surfaces all notes that contain the search terms.

Since the “Find in note” feature seems to be working as expected, it’s possible Google might roll it out sooner rather than later. However, we’ll temper our expectations since Google seemingly abandoned this feature in the past. We’ll keep you updated with any new information when we come across it.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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