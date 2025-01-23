Pixel phones are getting a new layer of security with Identity Check rollout

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Identity Check is now rolling out to Pixel devices.

This feature makes it more difficult for unauthorized users to access accounts by requiring biometric authentication.

One UI 7 eligible Galaxy phones and other supported Android devices will get Identity Check later this year.

As you may know, Theft Protection is a suite of security features that was introduced with Android 15. It was created to protect your private data in the case your phone is stolen. It currently offers features like Remote Lock, which allows you to remotely lock your phone with your phone number. There’s also Theft Detection Lock, which uses AI to detect if your phone has been forcibly stolen and locks it down. Now Google is expanding Theft Protection with the rollout of a new feature — Identity Check.

Google has announced that it is finally launching Identity Check on Pixel phones. As a quick refresher, Identity Check is a feature that makes it mandatory to pass a biometric check, in addition to PIN or password verification, to access your accounts. This feature activates when the device leaves a trusted location (one or more areas can be designated as a trusted location). Meaning that if someone managed to steal your PIN or password, they would still be locked out as long as they don’t have your fingerprint.

We first discovered Identity Check back in September 2024 hiding in a string code. However, it wasn’t until the following month that Google officially announced that the feature was under development. Now it appears the feature is ready for the spotlight.

Although Identity Check is rolling out to only Pixel phones right now, it won’t be a Pixel exclusive. Google says the feature will come to One UI 7 Galaxy devices in the coming weeks. It will also arrive on other Android devices, but you’ll have to wait until later this year.

