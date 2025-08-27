Google Home gets an obvious but welcome way to tell when you're home

Google previously announced that older Nest Thermostats are getting full scheduling capabilities . Now, it turns out that the Google Home app is also getting another helpful addition.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

According to the official release notes, the latest version of the Google Home app (v3.39) adds Wi-Fi presence capabilities:

Added support in presence sensing to adjust Home & Away status based on when your mobile device connects or disconnects from a selected Wi-Fi network.

In other words, Google Home can initiate an Away Routine when it detects your phone is no longer connected to your home network. And it can switch back to the Home Routine when your phone is back on home Wi-Fi. This joins Google Home’s existing ability to use your phone location for presence sensing.