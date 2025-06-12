A ton of Google Home upgrades flew under the radar amidst the Android 16, iOS 26 chaos

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced a slew of features and improvements coming to Google Home.

These additions include new types of Favorite tiles, easier automations, and a more powerful web version.

Google TV Streamer owners can also use picture-in-picture support to keep an eye on the camera feed while watching TV.

Google announced a handy addition to Google Home earlier this week, allowing users to set different Favorites on each device. However, it turns out there are plenty more smart home additions coming.

The search giant announced a few more tweaks and additions to Google Home, starting with new tiles for the Favorites tab. The company specifically says that more types of tiles can be added here, such as Wi-Fi actions, an indoor temperature dashboard, and more.

Got a Nest Cam? Google says you can now skip forward or go back 10 seconds by double-tapping the sides of your video. This YouTube-like feature was previously announced in February as part of the app’s Public Preview program. The company adds that your video history should also load more quickly, which should make life a little easier as you’re scrolling through camera events.

Google is also promising an improved automation editor that requires fewer steps, although this is only available to US users. The editor also has a new conditions section that lets you set when the automation should run.

Google says you should also expect improved Home and Away Routines because your media devices can now contribute to presence sensing: So if you’re playing music or watching a show, your devices can signal to the Google Home app that you’re home, making your routines more helpful. Android TV also has picture-in-picture support, and Google Home will use this functionality on the Google TV Streamer. The company says you can keep a lookout on your camera feed while watching video content. This feature is also restricted to the Public Preview program.

The search giant says Google Home on the web will let you control more devices. Once again, this improvement will first come to people enrolled in the Public Preview program. Finally, Google is offering the Home Summary widget on an invite-only basis as part of its Home Labs program. We uncovered this Android widget last year, and it indeed summarizes the status of your home devices, events, and more.

